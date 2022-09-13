Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person.

Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on September 6th. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time she spoke with him, and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.

Snyder drives a gray Dodge Challenger with the license plate number 1984.

If you have any information on Lenelle Snyder, call the Fayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

