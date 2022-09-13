Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors.

The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make.

“Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our store located on I-55 North in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Jessica Mancuso of Cracker Barrel’s media relations.

“During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation to understand when it’s in the best interest of our team members and the community to safely re-open our doors,” Mancuso continued.

This does not affect Cracker Barrel locations in Pearl or Vicksburg, Mancuso said.

