City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday.

The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson.

Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years serving as Police Chief for the city of Brandon.

“The City of Brandon is grateful for Chief Thompson’s commitment to the safety of the community and his leadership during a time of growth in the city,” a press release said.

Chief Dearman is a native of Leakesville, Mississippi, and graduated from Greene County High School in 1990.

He would later begin his law enforcement career as an officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections in 1993, where he later became a K-9 officer. Chief Dearman joined the Leakesville Police Department as a part-time patrolman during the same time.

After several years of continuing his law enforcement career, he graduated from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 55 in 2000.

Chief Dearman made Rankin County his home 22 years ago, where he lives with his wife, Carla, and their daughter, Carley. The couple also has two adult children — their son Blake and daughter Ryan.

“Throughout his tenure with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, he [Chief Dearman] served in numerous roles before retiring as a Lieutenant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 2022,” a press release said.

Those roles include the following:

TAC Officer at the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Academy

Director of Emergency Operations for DPS

Statewide ESF-13 Coordinator

MHP Law Enforcement Communications Coordinator

Chief Dearman also served under the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as executive protection assigned to the governor and the Mississippi Speaker of the House for six years.

