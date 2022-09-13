Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MBI: Capitol Police officer involved in shooting

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 12, near Northside Drive in Jackson.

MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

No other details about what happened are available right now.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

