Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County

(MGN)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg.

According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Barker Road, northeast of Pelahatchie.

Authorities are waiting for the suspect to turn himself in. This is an ongoing investigation.

