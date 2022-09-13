Connect. Shop. Support Local.
69-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Wilkinson County

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wilkinson County on Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the scene at 8:14 p.m., where 69-year-old Herman Lee Davis was found dead.

According to MHP, a vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 61 when it collided with Davis and left the scene.

MHP says the vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a 2003 to 2007 Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, or a Ford F-150 missing the mirror on the right side.

This is an ongoing investigation.

