Things To Know for Monday, September 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis

Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting. (WLBT)

A recent decision by the Jackson City Council could translate into as much as $70 million for the city’s beleaguered water and sewer systems. Thursday, the council voted to spend all remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer. The motion, which was made by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, was approved on a unanimous vote, and comes as Jackson and the state continue to dig the city out of an unprecedented water crisis that impacted more than 150,000 people. It also comes about two weeks after Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann urged Jackson to use its ARPA money to take advantage of a state grant program that would provide matching funds for eligible water and sewer improvements. Jackson has an estimated $27 million to $35 million in ARPA funds remaining. If the city receives a dollar-for-dollar match on those funds, it would have between $54 million and $70 million for infrastructure.

2. Math students donate to Jackson flood relief

Learning how to master math can be challenging. So, sprinkling in a little fun along the way can allow students to improve. That’s the goal of Imagine Learning. “Making learning fun is part of the mission we have here.,” said the senior vice president of Imagine Learning Jeff Pendleton. “How do we engage and ignite learning for kids? Being able to create a point-centered system as well as just motivation for things that are about the right level of hardness so you can keep going and excited about that, is an opportunity to then donate those points. It becomes a pretty good match.” Lately, a bunch of elementary and middle schoolers across the United States solved more than 228 thousand math problems. In this program, problems earn points. And students can either keep the points to redeem on something fun or…they can donate them.

3. JSU defense, kicker headlines Southern Heritage Classic win

SOURCE: JSU Athletics (JSU Athletics)

The Jackson State University Tigers came back to beat the Tennessee State University Tigers 16-3 in the 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic. In what may be the final meeting of the Southern Heritage Classic, the battle between the two rivals proved to be a real catfight in front of over 51,000 fans. After surrendering the first 3 points of the game, Head Coach Deion Sanders and The #15 JSU Tigers trailed for the first time this season. JSU Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense weren’t clicking early, but were able to call upon the outstanding Tiger defense throughout the game... and an unsung hero. JSU Kicker Alejandro Mata scored the first 6 points of the game in the second quarter for Jackson State, which led 6-3 at halftime.

4. The End Zone: Warren Central stays undefeated, tames the Germantown Mavericks to highlight week 4

This week’s action of Mississippi High School football saw the undefeated fall, headlined by the unbeaten Warren Central Vikings against the Germantown Mavericks.

To see the full list of scores, click here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.