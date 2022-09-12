Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson.

It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

WLBT will update this story when more information is available.

