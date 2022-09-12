Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson.

It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

WLBT will update this story when more information is available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
Well-known pastors using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Monday, September 12
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
Overnight house fire rips through Northwest Jackson home
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much drier, fall-esque air moves into Mississippi
First Alert Forecast: much drier air to filter into Mississippi behind front