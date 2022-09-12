Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man facing multiple charges in Louisiana, including rape, has been arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Jackson Police Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Ramon Stevenson, 23, on Monday. They said he had been “hiding out” at a local hotel in the city.

Warrants had been issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, where he was wanted for three counts of rape, three counts of home invasion, and aggravated felony fleeing.

In the photo provided to media by JPD, it appeared Stevenson had sustained facial injuries. It was not clear when the injuries occurred. The Jackson Police Department provided no information about his arrest - or if he resisted arrest.

