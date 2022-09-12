Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Jackson’s mayor says he wants to take city’s trash dispute to the people

Richard's Disposal truck
Richard's Disposal truck(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the mayor has his way, Jackson residents could soon have a say in who hauls their trash.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would like to have a ballot referendum to determine who will provide residential trash collections to the capital city.

During a press conference on Monday, he said he made the recommendation to Richard’s Disposal as part of ongoing legal negotiations with the firm.

“I told you when I came into office that ‘when I become mayor, you become mayor,’ and there is no one that has a greater stake in the success of trash collections than the residents of Jackson,” he said. “And so, I believe that if we give them an opportunity for their voice to be heard, then we can come to the answer.”

The New Orleans-based Richard’s is suing the city for two months’ worth of trash collection charges, or approximately $1.6 million. The firm began collecting waste on April 1, despite not having a contract approved by the city council.

Since then, the company has continued to pick up trash but has not been paid. A settlement conference was held on September 1, according to federal court filings, but it was unclear if any settlement had been reached.

“Our legal department has looked up the requisite statute that states its legality, and she has been in conversations with the state auditor’s department to make certain that there are no issues there,” the mayor said. “We’ve done our homework to make sure that it’s something that we can do, and I don’t think that any of us should be fearful of what the residents have to say.”

We are still trying to find more details regarding the mayor’s statements.

Richard’s filed suit against the city in July in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The council filed a cross-claim, saying the mayor brought the firm on without the council’s consent, and therefore should be the one to pay them.

The council rejected hiring Richard’s on at least four occasions. Lumumba vetoed those votes, but in July, a judge ruled the mayor could not veto a negative of the city’s legislative body. The mayor has appealed that decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Council President Ashby Foote was not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
Well-known pastors using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Mayor Lumumba gives an update on efforts to restore water during Monday press conference.
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Things To Know
Things To Know for Monday, September 12