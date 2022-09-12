Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday.

According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only.

Several businesses in Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, experienced economic loss due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August.

Business owners were forced to purchase more bottled water, canned drinks, paper goods, and bagged ice for their customers as a substitute for running water. Due to little to no running water, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

“Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “They have shown their resilience and their commitment to this city throughout the years, and my administration will continue to do everything it can to support them during this difficult time.”

