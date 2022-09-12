First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooler and less humid weather is moving in behind a cool front and will stick around for a couple of days. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 50s. Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s with a fall-like feel in the air. Much drier air will be funneling in from the North. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows look like they are going to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas. Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s. Heading back into the weekend, Highs continue into the upper 80s to low 90s with conditions still being not as humid! Rain chances look to stay out of the equation for us during the weekend with Lows continuing into the upper 60s. The tropics look to remain quiet this week, with any development expected in the Atlantic, if at all.

