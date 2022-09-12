First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front continues to push through the South and cooler mornings are expected for the next few days! We will have beautiful weather through the week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Monday, our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs fall to the low 80s as we watch a cold front move through on Monday. Lows Monday night will fall into the low 60 to upper 50s.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s with a fall-like feels in the air. Much drier air will be funneling in from the North. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows look like they are going to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas.

A touch of Fall is expected Tuesday morning with Lows in the upper 50s to mid-50s across the viewing area! This is due to a Cold Front continuing to dip into the South. We can look forward to the mornings having a touch of Fall in the air for a few days. (WLBT)

Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs continue into the mid to upper 80s through Friday. But we will be experiencing much drier air due to our Cold Front moving into the South.

Heading back into the weekend, Highs continue into the upper 80s to low 90s with conditions still being not as humid!

Rain chances look to stay out of the equation for us during the weekend with Lows continuing into the upper 60s.

