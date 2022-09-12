First Alert Forecast: much drier, fall-esque air moves into Mississippi

MONDAY: A cold front is poised to move through central and southwest Mississippi to kick off the new work week – gradually, humidity levels will begin to drop through the day on the heels of a fresh light north breeze. High pressure will quickly settle in, bringing sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Expect clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s – a cool, comfortable night ahead.

TUESDAY: After a cool start that could inspire some to grab a jacket, we’ll quickly race, with sunshine back toward the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Low humidity values will keep heat stress issues in check under the dome of high pressure. We’ll bottom out, under mainly clear skies, in the upper 50s and lower 60s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm through the week ahead, keeping the pattern quiet. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90, at times amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Humidity levels remain low enough through the week that heat stress shouldn’t be much of, if any, factor. A rogue shower or two could mix in, south of US 84 by late week, but most indications suggest a mainly dry pattern.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

