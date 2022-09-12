Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes.

Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway are still vital to residents.

“People are still in need. People are pretty desperate to get water. Because we don’t know how long we will be dealing with this,” said Black Votes Matter Volunteer and Jackson resident Carol Blackmon.

And that’s why Wine to Water, an organization that’s partnered with Jason Mamoa’s foundation and the Joy by Journey tour, who partners with Megan the Stallion, to give back to those in need.

“We’ve been able to partner with Mananalu to be able to bring water here in Jackson, not only in water but also sanitation, hygiene supplies, which is also needed,” stated the Director of Operations of Wine to Water, Cory Acri.

“What we wanted to do is to respond to what our partners told us to be able to bring some water. We got young people with serving, we want to create the energy of the community to be able to stand with the folks of Jackson,” Latosha Brown said, who is a member of the Joy to Journey tour.

Over the last week, Wine to Water has given out 17,000 cans of Mananalu water to Jacksonians - and today their teams joined with the Joy by Journey tour and Black Votes Matter to make sure 10 pallets of water were given out.

“We wanted to bring water but not just water. We want to spread some joy today, and literally be able to let people know and see our faces and say that we care,” Brown said.

Jackson residents say now that the crisis is getting some national exposure, they are feeling the support.. and appreciate the acts of service.

“I feel that people feel our pain that folks are here to help us and we are happy that the Lord has touched their hearts to come in and to help us make it through this very trying time,” Blackmon said.

