'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex

Jacoby Henson
Jacoby Henson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is wanted for murder.

JPD says Jacoby Henson is wanted for murder at The Village Apartments.

Police believe Henson has some connection to the murder of 18-year-old Antonyo Esco, killed back in August while sitting in his car.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said about Jacoby Henson.

If you see Henson or know where he is, you are urged to contact Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

