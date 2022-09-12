Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

29 years later, and the Angela Freeman case remains open

Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.
Freeman was last seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal back on Sept. 10, 1993.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-nine years have passed and Angela Freeman remains missing.

On Sept. 10, 1993, Angela Freeman, 17 years old and pregnant, was seen at the old Pizza Hut in Petal.

This was her last known whereabouts.

Just a few days following, Freeman’s car was found by the Mahned bridge in Perry County, Freeman was nowhere to be found.

Today, her case remains open and in the hands of the district attorney for the Twelfth Circuit Court.

“Of course, they have looked over it,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, “They’ve been in contact with me.”

Nobles sadi he was introduced to the case in 2007 as a member of Petal Police Department.

“There are a few things that they’re looking into, and my hope and prayer for this family is the DA would actually take a good look at this case and maybe a possibility that we can present this to a grand jury in Perry County,” Nobles said.

As time passes, it becomes harder to find evidence and witnesses to add to the case, but the investigators do their best to not get discouraged, Nobles said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost investigators (who) have worked on this case, and we’ve lost people (who were) involved in this case, so it makes it more difficult as time goes by,” said Nobles. “Do you give up on it? You never give up on it. You’re steady, constantly trying to work towards a resolution.”

Though the case in now in the hands of the district attorney, investigators hope to have answers for the Freeman family some day.

“I would love to, before I leave office, to be able to give some resolution to this case for that Freeman family, because they’ve suffered enough throughout this whole ordeal,” said Nobles.

Anyone with any information or evidence pertaining to the Angela Freeman case is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Luke Knox
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
Well-known pastors using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know for Monday, September 12
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
Overnight house fire rips through Northwest Jackson home
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much drier, fall-esque air moves into Mississippi