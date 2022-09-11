Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis

By Quentin Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, two well-known Pastors from out of state brought their ministries to the capital city.

This comes as residents continue to deal with water woes during this ongoing crisis.

Pastors John P. Kee and Dr. Jamal Bryant spent time in Jackson speaking and visiting with residents.

The two men donated bottled water and other items to help residents get by during this tough time.

“We not only brought water, but we also brought toiletries, we brought things that the seniors will be able to take baths if they didn’t have water, so we’ve been out all day,” said Pastor Kee, of New Life Fellowship Center in North Carolina.

“I’m glad to serve, but I hate that I have to,” said Pastor Bryant, of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. “Quite frankly, the people of this city don’t deserve this treatment and should have access to clean and running water, so it’s a happy, sad moment.”

Though it’s their name in the spotlight, both say this isn’t about them, it’s about doing what they were called to do.

Pastor Kee took part in a benefit concert Saturday night, letting residents know they aren’t in this crisis alone.

“We were even told not to come because the pressure was back up and people are getting water,” said Pastor Kee. “Yea, but if the water is dirty, you still got to go see God’s people.”

“I think that it is important for the people of Jackson, Mississippi to understand there are people all across this nation who love us and who are concerned about us,” said Pastor Jennifer Biard of Jackson Revival Center Church, which is where the concert took place.

Bryant says his church partnered with an organization called Life Beyond Water Global Outreach, to bring the cases of water to Jackson. ”We got to be able to get water to people,” said Melissa Ellis, CEO of Life Beyond Water Global Outreach. “It affects every part of their life, their self-esteem, the economy,  kids going to school, kids are out of school because there’s no water. We can’t have kids falling behind, so we just had to act.”

“There is no expiration date for our love and our compassion so as many times we need to keep coming we will,” said Pastor Bryant. “This is not a one-drop moment, but we are standing with the people of Jackson for the long haul.”

As of Saturday, the Metrocenter Mall will be the only location residents can go to fill up on non-drinkable water. Residents can go there to fill up every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it comes to clean drinking water, there will also continue to be giveaways every day. For more information on where you can go to pick up bottled water, just click on this highlighted link.

