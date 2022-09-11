Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles


A man driving a semi-truck and caused a lot of damage was later arrested by officials in...
A man driving a semi-truck and caused a lot of damage was later arrested by officials in Kentucky at a Walmart.(Photo courtesy of Dash10Media)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase.

Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.

Officers with CPD and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle and attempted to get the driver to stop.

The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Fort Campbell Boulevard and continued north into Kentucky.

One the truck was in Kentucky, officers in Kentucky took over the chase.

The chase ended near Oak Grove Walmart when the driver left his vehicle and was taken into custody and ran away.

During the chase officers worked together to block off intersections to minimize the damage to citizens.

Clarksville Police said that several crashes were reported but none of which were reports of any life-threatening injuries.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, CPD will assign a detective to investigate the case and all reports will be funneled to the District 1 Criminal Investigations division.

The suspect was arrested in Kentucky and CPD will work to get him extradited to Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said that this is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Lucas at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5270.

