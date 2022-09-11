Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man wielding samurai sword dies after being shot by Phoenix police

A man armed with a samurai sword died after he was shot by police this afternoon.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man with a samurai sword was seen outside the precinct banging the weapon against the gate of the fencing surrounding the facility. As officers approached the man they told him to drop the sword but they say he still came at them. That’s when officers fired at the man hitting him, no officers were injured. The man was given medical treatment but he died from his injuries.

