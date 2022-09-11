Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: drier and seasonably cooler weather expected early this week behind cold front

Fall-like weather likely this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to drift on radar through this evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Most showers will come to an end after sunset, but a few could linger around during the overnight period as the front dives southeastward across the area. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Drier and more pleasant air will be ushered in on Monday in the wake of the cold front. It will feel very comfortable out tomorrow with highs only making it to the lower 80s in most spots under a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, it should be a very nice start to the new work and school week. With skies clearing out tomorrow night and lower humidity, overnight lows will be on the cooler side in the upper 50s to lower 60s into early Tuesday morning.

High pressure will hold strong across much of the region through the week ahead, which will result in beautiful weather likely day. Highs will remain below normal early in the week before moderating day by day to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees as moisture levels slightly increase by late week into next weekend.

