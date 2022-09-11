Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: A few light showers on our Sunday and then waiting on our next Cold Front to push further into the South! Low temperatures look to reach into the low 60s a few nights.

Cold Front looking to progress into the South Monday, bringing much cooler air to the South....
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

We are experiencing light fog this morning throughout the Jackson/metro.

On our Sunday, rain chances look to decrease in nature. We are looking at a 30 to 40% chance of possible showers across the area. Partly cloudy to sunny conditions, Highs in the low to mid-80s. In the evening, Lows fall to the upper 60s to low 70s across the South.

Much drier conditions here in the South due to our next Cold Front moving in. This will allow for some cooler evening temps to reach into the low 60s.

Monday, our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs fall to the low 80s as we watch a cold front move through on Monday. Lows Monday night will fall into the low 60s.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s with a fall-like feels in the air. Much drier air will be funneling in from the North. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows look to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas.

Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

