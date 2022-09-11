Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. teens

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges are in relation to two reported runaway teenage girls, ages 12 and 13. Both teens were located early Sunday morning in Jasper County and are safe in Jones County Sheriff’s Department custody.

According to JCSD, Harrelson reportedly picked up both girls at their separate residences late on Friday night, unbeknownst to their families, and drove them all across South Mississippi, making stops in Ellisville, Hattiesburg and the Gulf Coast, among others, before dropping them off at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer in Jasper County early on Sunday morning.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly since these two girls went missing as reported runaways to track and locate them,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, and we are immensely grateful for their assistance.”

Harrelson is tentatively scheduled to have his initial appearance today at 2 pm in Jones County Justice Court in Ellisville.

“We are conferring with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may be issued against Jonathan Harrelson in this case,” said JCSD Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter. “Additionally, anyone who knowingly hindered this investigation and/or was complicit in the crimes committed against these two girls will face charges as well. The investigation is far from over.”

