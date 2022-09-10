Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say

(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson announced on Saturday that the overall water production at Jackson’s main water treatment plant continues to improve.

In a press release, the city said that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant “remained at a steady pressure over 24 hours and is currently working at 88psi.”

According to the city, all tanks are maintaining good margins for overhead storage and have made gains overnight.

“Yesterday, the membrane plant production remained steady, and the conventional side increased significantly. The team continues to work to increase production capacity,” the press release said.

The city says the repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant and was placed back on the pump platform this morning.

While the plant is making progress, the city says the distribution system is still not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

“Investigative sampling will continue to monitor water quality,” the press release said. “We will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.”

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, you can report it here.

