Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Karley Robin Loper, age 13,...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway.

Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karley Robin Loper is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

