First Alert Forecast: The rain holds on for this weekend, but next week we can look forward to much drier weather and maybe a taste of FALL!

A taste of FALL is looking more likely next week as we head from Monday into Tuesday. Our next...
A taste of FALL is looking more likely next week as we head from Monday into Tuesday. Our next Cold Front is expected to move in Monday bringing us much drier and cooler conditions to the South.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

As we go into this weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Partly cloudy to sunny conditions with Highs reaching into the low 80s and Lows in the low 70s to upper 60s.

On our Sunday, looks to hold the same conditions with rain chances possible across the area. Partly cloudy to sunny conditions, Highs in the low to mid-80s. In the evening, Lows fall to the upper 60s to low 70s across the South.

Monday, our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs fall to the low 80s as we watch a cold front move through on Monday. Lows Monday night will fall into the low 60s.

Forecasted Highs and Lows show us the difference from Sunday night into Monday night as a Cold Front enters into the South Monday bringing much cooler air.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s with a fall-like feels in the air. Much drier air will be funneling in from the North. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows look to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas.

Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s.

