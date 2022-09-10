The End Zone: Warren Central stays undefeated, tames the Germantown Mavericks to highlight week 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week’s action of Mississippi High School football saw the undefeateds fall, headlined by the unbeaten Warren Central Vikings against the Germantown Mavericks.

To see the full list of scores, click here.

#10 Warren Central (3-0) at Germantown (2-1)

WLBT Sport’s Game of the Week did not disappoint, with two teams battling the weather and each other to keep their perfect record to start the 2022 season.

The #10 ranked Vikings looked to tame a promising Mavericks team in enemy territory.

The Warren Central defense forced a fumble early in the first quarter, which the Viking offense capitalized on and through Runningback Tre Hall’s 1-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

Germantown answered late in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Runningback Jeremiah Washington.

The game would be halted of all momentum due to a lightning delay. Once play finally restarted after a nearly 2-hour delay, Darius Carter scored a 2-yard touchdown for Warren Central as the Mavericks looked sluggish from the break.

The Vikings started to flex their muscles and stretched the lead to 21-7 at the end of three quarters.

Germantown edged closer to tying the game and completing the comeback, but the Vikings proved to be the better of the two undefeated squads on the night, taming the Mavericks 28-13 courtesy of a 98-yard pick-6 from Warren Centrals’ Treyvion Sanders in the last minute of the game.

#1 Brandon (3-0) at Clinton (1-2)

The top-ranked Bulldogs escape Clinton with a narrow 42-35 victory.

Northwest Rankin (0-3) at Madison Central (2-1)

Madison Central bounces back after last week’s defeat, wins 48-3.

Canton (1-2) at Vicksburg (1-2)

Vicksburg earns their first win of the season, beating Canton 41-6.

Jackson Academy (4-0) at Madison St. Joseph (2-2)

The Jackson Academy offense surpasses 30 points for the first time this season, downs Madison St. Joseph 36-12. to stay undefeated.

Simpson Academy (3-1) at MRA (3-2)

MRA is back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive defeats, spoils Simpson Academy’s undefeated start by beating the Cougars 27-14.

PCS (3-1) at Hartfield (2-1)

The PCS Bobcats shock the undefeated Hartfield Academy Hawks 14-7 in the upset of the week.

Carroll Academy (2-2) at Clinton Christian (4-1)

Clinton Christian outlasts Carroll academy 34-14.

Morton (1-2) at Pearl (1-2)

The Pearl Pirates suffer a heartbreaking overtime loss at home 35-34.

East St. John (La.) (1-2) at Lanier (0-3)

Lanier battle hard, but fall short 36-25.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.