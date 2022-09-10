Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court.

Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.

Now, women in central Kentucky are running in solidarity with Fletcher, and showing their support for her by finishing her run.

“I’m a woman, I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I’m a teacher, and she was all of those things too. And she was a runner, and so am I,” run organizer Jordan Parker said.

After hearing that Fletcher’s body was recovered after being abducted during her run, she says it was like a punch in the gut.

“To feel like this is something that could happen to me while I’m doing something I love, was really hard,” Parker said.

Although Fletcher was never able to finish her 8.2 mile run, the women in Richmond took the time out of their afternoon to do a two-mile run in honor of her.

Parker’s daughter joined her on the run, along with neighbors and the Eastern Kentucky University all-girls cheer team.

“This is a really great purpose, to show that we’re all standing together and we should be able to go and workout, go for runs, go to the store without feeling like, you know, we have to be looking over our shoulder constantly. It’s just, it’s a part of being human, we should be able to do these things,” Parker said.

For many people, going for a run is a way to release stress or have fun.

“We’re just trying to keep her in our memories, and our thoughts, and her family in our prayers as we do this today,” Parker said.

The run for Fletcher on Friday was meant to advocate for the safety of women and show other women in Kentucky that they’re always there for each other.

