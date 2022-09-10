Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Global clean water nonprofit, Wine to Water (W|W), coordinated an emergency water relief effort with a celebrity actor’s company to assist the capital city with water distribution.

Jason Momoa, who has plenty of experience with water as he portrayed the superhero Aquaman in his most notable film, decided to partner with W|W outside of the studio to lend a helping hand during Jackon’s water crisis through his company Mananalu.

Together, the two organizations have donated 40,000 cans of drinking water to the city’s water distribution sites.

“We are pleased to offer Mananalu’s services to the community to ensure that they have access to clean water. Wine To Water’s emergency response team on the ground is making sure recycling is happening on-site, which is hugely important,” said David Cuthbert, chief executive officer of Mananalu.

“Our hearts are heavy for the people of Jackson,” stated Doc Hendley, the founder and international president of Wine to Water. “We hope for a swift resolution to the crisis. In the meantime, we’re thankful for our partnership with Mananalu. Thousands of people will now benefit from their generous donation of canned water.”

The drinking water will be distributed Sunday, September 11, at 2 p.m., at New Horizon Church.

The church is located at 1770 Ellis Ave, Jackson, MS 39204.

Jackson residents are urged to keep their aluminum bottles and come back to the W|W stations to refill them as needed.

