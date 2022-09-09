Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot and that police are searching for two suspects.

Officials haven’t specified the conditions of the victims, according to KENS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted: “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

