Things To Know for Friday, September 9

1. Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

queen elizabeth death graphic (MGN)

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.

2. MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend

MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend (MDOT)

If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola County, from the Batesville exit, 243, to the Pope Courtland exit 237. Crews will be working on bridge repairs. Detour signs will be in place and MDOT said drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, back to I-55 Coffeeville, exit 211. The closure runs from Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. until Monday, September 12, at 7 a.m.

3. JSU travels to Memphis ‘to dominate’ during potentially last Southern Heritage Classic meeting

Jackson State University head football coach John Hendrick has announced several changes and promotions to his coaching staff for the 2019 season. Source: Jackson State

The red-hot Jackson State Tigers will hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday. After putting the nation on notice with their 59-3 win last week against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference powerhouse Florida A&M, Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers are headed to Memphis to do one thing: dominate. In what may be the last meeting of the Southern Heritage Classic between the two rival schools, Coach Sanders wants his team to “do things right” the first time. “Brothers, we gotta start doing things right the first time. Let’s try our best to start doing things right the first time,” Coach Sanders told his team on Thee Pregame Show ahead of practice Wednesday. “Let’s go hard the first time, let’s get that block the first time, let’s hit the gap the first time.”

4. Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants

Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants (WLBT)

Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.” “We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing, and able to serve you. You know, while maybe the attention and the things that we’ve seen are new relating to the water crisis it’s not new to us,” Moncrief stated. The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant is a program that will compensate restaurant owners for the expenses required to keep their doors open during the water crisis. The amount of money allocated to owners will depend on the size of their establishment ranked from small, medium, and large; with small receiving $500, medium receiving $1,000, and large receiving $2,000.

5. When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

Summerville residents pick up donations of bottled water (Rachel Aragon)

