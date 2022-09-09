Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A 16-year-old died Tuesday night after being hit by a semi-truck on a portion of Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
.
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

Latest News

The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat