Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’

Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’
Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Only two officers remain on the Tchula police force after a shakeup at Thursday night’s board meeting.

It was in that meeting that Tchula’s police chief, along with four other officers, were “relived of their duties.”

Mayor Annie Polk said the decision had nothing to do with finances and that “we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that citizens of Tchula are safe.”

She said she has asked for Sheriff Willie March’s assistance in keeping that promise.

In the meantime, Polk says the Tchula Police Department is taking applications.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown...
Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown in battle of undefeateds
Mary Carter speaks at a recent press conference regarding Jackson water.
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services hosted a water distribution on...
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together