Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a vehicle from a business in Kosciusko on Wednesday.

The Kosciusko Police Department says they received a call regarding an individual stealing a 2020 black GMC Denali from Franks Chevrolet at 1:15 a.m.

2020 black GMC Denali (Kosciusko Police Department)

If anyone has information, contact KPD at (662) 289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

