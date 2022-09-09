Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Schools in Winona on lockdown due to shooting in the city

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools are currently on lockdown due to a shooting in the city of Winona.

This according to a statement released by Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson on Friday afternoon.

“No one will be allowed to enter or exit the schools until the area is secure,” she stated, while also revealing that all students and staff are safe.

“We will release information as it becomes available on our website and social media sites,” she concluded.

