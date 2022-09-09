Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson scheduled its Roll-Off Dumpster Day for residents on Saturday.

In a press release, the city says residents will be able to bring all household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal to the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city says tires, chemicals, and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program, and participants must place debris inside the dumpster provided at the location.

“City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required,” the press release said.

According to the city, there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms. If so, the event will be rescheduled.

If you have any questions, contact the City of Jackson at (601) 960-0000.

