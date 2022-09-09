Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

Luke Knox
Luke Knox(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.

Before having the chance to play this season, Luke died at the age of 22 on Tuesday, August 18. His cause of death was not made public.

On Thursday, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to announce an honorary event for Knox and expressed his emotions toward the former Rebel, saying, “Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us...”

The 16-yardline on both ends of the field will be highlighted with his jersey number illuminated in red, with Knox’s number also being displayed in the end zone.

The kick off on Saturday is set to start at 6 p.m.

