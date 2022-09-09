Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man in custody following deadly shooting at Rebelwood Apartments

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed during a shooting at the Rebelwood Apartments Friday afternoon.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, the sheriff’s department shared on social media.

According to authorities, an unidentified man was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
.
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road

Latest News

Roll-Off Dumpster Day scheduled for Jackson residents
Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko
Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting.
City Council decision could mean $70 million for Jackson’s water, sewer needs
Mississippi’s only burn center to close Oct. 14