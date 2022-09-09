Man in custody following deadly shooting at Rebelwood Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed during a shooting at the Rebelwood Apartments Friday afternoon.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, the sheriff’s department shared on social media.

According to authorities, an unidentified man was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

