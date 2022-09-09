Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city.

Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.

Ezra Brown, owner of Soule Coffee in Fondren, has been hampered by the water crisis since opening his doors just two weeks ago. But Thursday he was surprised by the movie producer with two pallets of bottled water. In need of water to make specialty coffee and tea, the company also uses about 1,400 pounds of ice each week.

“This impacts me not just on a financial level, on a sustainable level on a business level, it impacts me on an emotional level,” said Brown.

The crisis forced the filmmaker to postpone productions. He then began volunteering to distribute water across the city to residents. But he also wanted to help struggling businesses in the city.

“For businesses like his in order for me to survive I need him to survive,” said Nichouls. “I need all of these businesses to survive.”

Nichouls next business drop will be Babalu Restaurant in Fondren. Since the water crisis, the restaurant has lost tens of thousands in the cost of water, ice, sodas, and porta potties.

“To have someone take the time and to think about the local businesses in the area it’s touching. It really is,” said Babalu General Manager Heather Graves. “This gesture will help tremendously on lost revenue.”

The water is being provided by the City of Jackson, the MS Poor Peoples Campaign, The MS Coalition for Disaster Relief, The EKK chapter of Omega Psi Phi, and the United Way. Babalu will receive its delivery Friday.

