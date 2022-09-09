Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown in battle of undefeateds

The End Zone’s Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown...
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown in battle of undefeateds
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren Central High School Vikings will take on the Germantown High School Mavericks in Gluckstadt on Friday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m.

With both teams starting the season 2-0, one team will be forced to surrender its first loss in the highly anticipated matchup.

The #10 Warren Central Vikings will be amped for the contest Friday night after securing a thrilling 20-18 victory against Vicksburg High in the River City Rivalry last week. The Viking defense has proved to be stout so far this season, allowing no more than 18 points.

Under first-year head coach Russel Mitchell, the Mavericks have started the season unblemished. Germantown’s tackling machine, Linebacker Hampton Ross, will look to continue the Mavericks’ win streak, who recorded 10 tackles in last week’s matchup.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Warren Central at Germantown game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

Latest News

The End Zone: Brandon justifies top ranking, downs Madison Central 28-7 to highlight week 3
The End Zone: Brandon justifies top ranking, downs Madison Central 28-7 to highlight week 3
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship...
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: Brandon and Madison Central face off in state championship rematch
JPS community working together to ensure safe drinking water for athletes
JPS reschedules ‘Graduation Classic,’ announces schools will remain virtual on Friday
The End Zone: Ridgeland stalls the Cougars’ comeback in thrilling 29-27 victory, highlights...
The End Zone: Ridgeland stalls the Cougars’ comeback in thrilling 29-27 victory, highlights opening week of MHSAA football