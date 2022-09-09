Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown in battle of undefeateds

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren Central High School Vikings will take on the Germantown High School Mavericks in Gluckstadt on Friday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m.

With both teams starting the season 2-0, one team will be forced to surrender its first loss in the highly anticipated matchup.

The #10 Warren Central Vikings will be amped for the contest Friday night after securing a thrilling 20-18 victory against Vicksburg High in the River City Rivalry last week. The Viking defense has proved to be stout so far this season, allowing no more than 18 points.

Under first-year head coach Russel Mitchell, the Mavericks have started the season unblemished. Germantown’s tackling machine, Linebacker Hampton Ross, will look to continue the Mavericks’ win streak, who recorded 10 tackles in last week’s matchup.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Warren Central at Germantown game Friday night at 10 p.m.

