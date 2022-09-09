First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of low pressure near the gulf coast will give us the chance for showers through this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and die down before midnight. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows close to 70 in the morning and patchy fog. Saturday will start off partly sunny and showers and thunderstorms will fill the area during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Fewer showers are likely on Sunday and Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies. A cool front will move thorough Monday lowering the humidity for a few days. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s next week with sunshine and overnight and morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s. The average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 69. The tropics look quiet close to home in The Gulf through this weekend, but things remain active in the Atlantic.

