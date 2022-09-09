Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of low pressure near the gulf coast will give us the chance for showers through this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and die down before midnight.  Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows close to 70 in the morning and patchy fog.  Saturday will start off partly sunny and showers and thunderstorms will fill the area during the afternoon and early evening.  Highs will be in the lower 80s.  Fewer showers are likely on Sunday and Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies.  A cool front will move thorough Monday lowering the humidity for a few days.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s next week with sunshine and overnight and morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s.  The average high is 89 this time of year and the average low is 69.  The tropics look quiet close to home in The Gulf through this weekend, but things remain active in the Atlantic.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

Latest News

Drier air to arrive by next week
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms possible at times today into this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rain chances return Friday, into weekend ahead of ‘taste of fall’ front next week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, at times, this weekend; drier air moves in next week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: