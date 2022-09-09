Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: showers, storms possible at times today into this weekend

Drier air to arrive by next week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While it’s been a quiet start so far to our Friday, that is expected to change through this afternoon and evening as tropical moisture surges in. Scattered showers and storms are possible today as coverage increases from east to west. Localized flash flooding is also a concern with any slow-moving, heavy downpours, especially in areas that are low-lying and have poor drainage. Temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon before falling close to 70 degrees overnight as most showers fade away.

Periods of showers and storms are also forecast to be around at times over the weekend as an area of low-pressure continues to spin in moisture across the region. For the times you aren’t seeing any rain, temperatures will generally be in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Coverage of rain on the radar should taper off throughout Sunday as a cold front approaches from the NW.

A few showers could develop ahead of the front on Monday, but once it passes through, much drier air will filter in for the rest of the work week. Nice, sunny, and pleasant afternoons in the low to middle 80s are expected early in the week with cooler starts in the mornings in the lower 60s and potentially upper 50s in some spots. Rain chances will remain near zero through the end of the week as temperatures slightly warm up to the upper 80s.

