First Alert Forecast: rain chances return Friday, into weekend ahead of ‘taste of fall’ front next week

FRIDAY: Along a stalled front, an area of low pressure will help to spin in tropical moisture again. This will fuel higher chances for showers and storms. Expect more clouds in the skies with highs in the middle 80s; some of the downpours could be heavy at times as they move from east to west. Locally heavy rains could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas east of I-55. Storms will tend to fade in coverage late with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the upper low hanging over the region, it’ll keep our pattern unsettled through Saturday and Sunday. While neither day will feature a complete washout, expect scattered storms amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies to continue with highs in the middle 80s, lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. If storms are slow to move, localized flooding could become a concern. Coverage of rain will start to taper by late Sunday as the upper low starts its move out the region.

EXTENDED RANGE: A sweeping front will head through the region by Monday – sparking a few showers late but will usher in much drier air to take us through the week ahead. Expect highs in the 80s with sunshine in the afternoon with lows well into the 60s. Some cooler pockets by early Tuesday and Wednesday morning could dip into the upper 50s. A slow modification of the airmass will bring us near normal again by week’s end.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Danielle has transitioned to post-tropical status in the far northern Atlantic. The storm will loop around itself then head eastward toward Spain and Portugal. Closer to home, Hurricane Earl is edging past Bermuda this morning with a ramp up intensity as it turns out to sea. Out in the Main Development Region – two waves are trekking westward; the lead wave having a high development chance and another behind the first having a low chance - neither look to affect the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.