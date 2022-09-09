Driver crashes into home; woman on couch trapped under vehicle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control and crashed into a home Friday morning, trapping a woman inside the home under the vehicle.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened along Chestnut Street.

Emergency crews are using airbags to lift the car up to try and free the trapped woman, officials say.

Another woman who was inside the home at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials report the driver was exiting an apartment complex but was unable to make the turn and instead went into the side of the home.

Chestnut Street is shut down near the accident.

Officials say the crash trapped two people inside the home.

