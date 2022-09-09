Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Driver crashes into home; woman on couch trapped under vehicle

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control and crashed into a home Friday morning, trapping a woman inside the home under the vehicle.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened along Chestnut Street.

Emergency crews are using airbags to lift the car up to try and free the trapped woman, officials say.

Another woman who was inside the home at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officials report the driver was exiting an apartment complex but was unable to make the turn and instead went into the side of the home.

Chestnut Street is shut down near the accident.

Officials say the crash trapped two people inside the home.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
.
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Police are searching for the two men seen making terrorist threats in a viral video.
Police searching for suspects they say made terrorist threats in viral video
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Things To Know
Things To Know for Friday, September 9