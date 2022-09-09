Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Children’s HearMuffs recalled for potential hearing, burn injuries

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.(Consumer Product and Safety Commission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Some children’s HearMuffs from Lucid Audio are being recalled for potential burn and/or hearing injuries.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that four models of powered Lucid Audio HearMuffs sound compression earmuffs designed for children are being recalled.

The recalled models include:

  • LA-infant-AM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus
  • LA-kids-AM-WH

The recalled HearMuffs were sold in multiple colors and have a power button that switches from off, active, or soothe mode.

The CPSC said the AAA batteries inside the products can rupture, posing a threat of hearing, projectile and/or burn injuries. The CPSC has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries, but no injuries have been reported.

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled HearMuffs immediately and contact the company to receive a replacement.

For more information on this recall, click here.

