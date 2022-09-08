Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman, her 9-year-old daughter killed in Geauga County house fire

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Geauga County fire departments were called to the scene of an early-morning fatal fire in the Hambden Township area.

According to the Geauga County sheriff, a woman in her 30s and her 9-year-old daughter died as a result of the fire.

The Hambden Township Fire Department said crews were initially dispatched to the burning home just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Taylor Wells Road south of Chardon-Windsor Road.

First responders arrived to “very heavy, dense smoke” conditions coming from the windows, according to Geauga County Sheriff and Hambden Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand.

Two other family members were able to escape from the home by climbing through a window, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office investigation team were requested shortly after firefighters first responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet Thursday; periodic downpours return Friday, Saturday