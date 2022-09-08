Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree

Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree
Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified.

West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.

Trent’s office shared a Facebook post Thursday about their loss.

There were four people killed and three others injured in this spree -- one of the injured victims is still in critical condition as of early Thursday morning.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting additional charges. So far, he has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The city of West Memphis will have a City Wide Prayer event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to pray for the city and nation. It will be held at West Memphis City Hall at 205 S. Redding St.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill