West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified.

West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.

Trent’s office shared a Facebook post Thursday about their loss.

There were four people killed and three others injured in this spree -- one of the injured victims is still in critical condition as of early Thursday morning.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting additional charges. So far, he has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The city of West Memphis will have a City Wide Prayer event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to pray for the city and nation. It will be held at West Memphis City Hall at 205 S. Redding St.

