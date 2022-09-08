Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.”

“We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing, and able to serve you. You know, while maybe the attention and the things that we’ve seen are new relating to the water crisis it’s not new to us,” Moncrief stated.

The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant is a program that will compensate restaurant owners for the expenses required to keep their doors open during the water crisis.

The amount of money allocated to owners will depend on the size of their establishment ranked from small, medium, and large; with small receiving $500, medium receiving $1,000, and large receiving $2,000.

President and CEO of Visit Jackson, Dr. Rickey Thigpen, expressed the importance of making sure the Jackson community works together to keep businesses open.

“Businesses and restaurants know how to navigate challenging environments in Jackson, Mississippi. They follow protocols and still deliver a unique and excellent experience. Mississippi is one big neighborhood, and right now, Jackson needs our neighborhoods,” Thigpen said.

Visit Jackson has opened a funding portal on its website for people to donate more money towards this grant.

