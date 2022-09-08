Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.”

“We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing, and able to serve you. You know, while maybe the attention and the things that we’ve seen are new relating to the water crisis it’s not new to us,” Moncrief stated.

The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant is a program that will compensate restaurant owners for the expenses required to keep their doors open during the water crisis.

The amount of money allocated to owners will depend on the size of their establishment ranked from small, medium, and large; with small receiving $500, medium receiving $1,000, and large receiving $2,000.

President and CEO of Visit Jackson, Dr. Rickey Thigpen, expressed the importance of making sure the Jackson community works together to keep businesses open.

“Businesses and restaurants know how to navigate challenging environments in Jackson, Mississippi. They follow protocols and still deliver a unique and excellent experience. Mississippi is one big neighborhood, and right now, Jackson needs our neighborhoods,” Thigpen said.

Visit Jackson has opened a funding portal on its website for people to donate more money towards this grant.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba defends city against Reeves’ comments about Jackson’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery

Latest News

From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
Man sentenced to life after killing brother of former Edwards assistant police chief
Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run
Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time