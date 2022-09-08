Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road

.
.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left someone fighting for their life.

Thursday, September 8, just before 7 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road in Hinds County.

MHP says a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured.

The bicyclist was transported to UMMC with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba defends city against Reeves’ comments about Jackson’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery

Latest News

Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree
West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
Elderly woman befriends young man who she says saved her life
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend