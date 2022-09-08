Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left someone fighting for their life.

Thursday, September 8, just before 7 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road in Hinds County.

MHP says a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured.

The bicyclist was transported to UMMC with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

