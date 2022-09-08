Things To Know for Thursday, September 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. EPA administrator talks Jackson water in exclusive sit-down with 3 On Your Side

Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited Jackson to assess its water system, but the message he’s received from residents is clear: “just fix the problem.” In an exclusive sit-down interview with 3 On Your Side, Regan discussed Jackson’s ongoing water issues and what he’s learned from meeting with residents in the capital city. Regan made several stops on Wednesday, including at a home in the Bel Air community, where several neighbors shared their concerns with Jackson water. “I met with a 92-year-old resident this morning who tells me she’s tired of the finger-pointing, just fix the problem,” he said. “And that’s what we want to do.”

2. 4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Ezekiel Kelly (SCSO)

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man was later identified as Kelly, who had an active warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder issued Wednesday.His criminal history also includes attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Those charges stem from an arrest in 2020. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison for those charges, but served just 11 months and was released in March. Police say Kelly posted live footage of himself pointing guns and shooting people on Facebook and Instagram throughout the evening. Kelly is accused of shooting seven people. Four of those victims are dead and three other are injured.

3. Pediatrician: Jackson moms should use only bottled water to prepare baby formula

Those who live in Jackson are still figuring out how to juggle the challenges of the water crisis. And now, there’s a warning about why boiling water may not be enough in some cases. Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson lives 90 miles outside of the capital city but she’s using social media to issue this warning to mamas bottle-feeding their babies in Jackson. “Right now only use bottled water,” said Dr. Henderson. Henderson serves as the President of the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She shared the consumer report via Twitter and explained to us why she doesn’t want moms chancing it with boiling water for those bottles. “The thing people have to remember is that a baby’s brain doubles in size, the first year of life,” described Henderson. “So, this is when a baby’s brain is growing. This is when it’s most vulnerable to toxins and heavy metals or toxins.”

4. ‘It’s just time’: Longtime Hinds County Republican Party chairman resigns

Hinds County Republican Chair condemns violence in Washington. (WLBT)

Pete Perry, the long-serving chairman of Hinds County’s Republican Party, has stepped down. “I’ve been in too long,” he said. “It’s just time.” Perry has served in the position since 2004. He served in the same position in Neshoba County years ago. “It’s not like I’m retiring. I’m still going to be on the [executive] committee,” he said. “I’m still going to be involved,” Perry announced his resignation at a party meeting in July. The executive committee tapped Jackson attorney Spencer Ritchie to take his place. For his part, Ritchie will remain in the position at least until a new executive committee is elected in 2024. “The county committee elects the chairman. So, the normal process is every four years, you have precinct caucuses and county conventions. The county convention elects the executive committee, the committee elects the chairman,” Perry said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.